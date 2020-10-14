LITTLETON — Mary Ann Foley of Littleton passed away at Littleton Regional Hospital on Oct. 12, at the age of 82.
Mary Ann was born in Littleton to Harold A. Ross and Isabel Nute Ross on Oct. 1, 1938.
Mary Ann resided in Littleton until 1978. She then moved to Laconia. She worked for Peoples National Bank. She was a member of the Lakeport Women's Club and volunteered for several years at the Salvation Army. She enjoyed gardening and artistic painting.
Mary Ann married Frank Foley Jr. and they shared many interests including creating a blended family. In 2013 she returned to Littleton.
She is survived by a brother, Ralph (Kathleen) Ross of Littleton; a sister, Terry Ross of Lincoln; sons Thad (Lisa) Young of Lisbon, Stephen (Laurie) Young of Gilmanton, and Daniel Foley of Laconia; daughters Martha (Paul) Kelly of Littleton, Katherine (Jeff) Pierson of Gilford; her cherished grandchildren Joshua (Tara) Ashey of Lisbon, Mitchell (Darcy) Ashey of Lyman, Megan (Adam) Sousa of Gilmanton, Christopher Pierson of Laconia, Kaylee Thackeray of Gilmanton, Nicole Young of Georgia, Emily Young of Burlington, Vt.; four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband Frank Foley Jr., and siblings John Ross, Judy Bagley, and Nancy Stearns.
At Mary Ann's request there will be no services. There will be a private graveside service in the spring of 2021.
Pillsbury Phaneuf Funeral Home and Crematorium is in charge of arrangements. To view an online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit pillsburyphaneuf.com.
