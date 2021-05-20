FORT MEYERS, Fla. — Martin D. Merry M.D., C.M, age 77, of Lee, New Hampshire, passed away on Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Fort Myers, FL.
He was born on October 5, 1943 in Elmira, NY, the son of the late Harold and Jean Egan Merry. He graduated from Horseheads High School in 1961, received his undergraduate degree in Industrial and Labor Relations from Cornell University, and then earned his medical degree at McGill University in Montreal, subsequently completing residency training in internal medicine, with an additional year of psychiatry residency at Dartmouth and Albany Medical Centers.
Dr. Merry practiced general internal medicine in Elmira, NY, from 1973-1981. During these years he developed the role of Medical Director for Quality, the first designated medico-administrative position at St. Joseph's Hospital, before moving to New Hampshire to begin a career of Quality Assurance Consulting and Teaching in Health Care Quality and Systems re-design. From 1981 until his passing, he worked with more than 1,000 health care organizations in each of the 50 United States and internationally, and provided expert testimony during joint hearings before the United States Senate in 1999 on the subject of "Medical Mistakes."
He was pre-deceased by his sister Marlea Merry in 1977.
Dr. Merry is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Nicole Merry of Lee, NH, and Angus and Michelle Merry of Revere, MA; grandchildren, Reese Merry, Brayden Merry and Luna Merry.
Marty had a love for antique, wind-up clocks (the more unique or complicated, the better) and was an amateur World War II naval historian whose depth of knowledge could have filled a dozen tomes. He enjoyed family movie night, whether the subject was a five star tour de force or uniquely terrible cult classic: a lasting inheritance passed down to both sons. Piloting his boat, cruising for a place to anchor and swim near the loon sanctuary with his grandchildren was a favorite summer outing and memory that will be forever cherished. Martin had a uniquely dry wit, and an instinct for observation and assessment of the world he inhabited. His thoughtfulness was reflected not only in his empathy but in his spirituality as well. He always lent a considerate ear to opposing views. The profound impact he offered through his conversation, love and presence will be missed by his friends, family and colleagues.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Martin’s memory to the Adirondack Mountain Club, dedicated to the preservation of the lands so important to his childhood, lands which always called him back.
Dr. Martin Merry’s funeral services will be announced in a future obituary.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Lynch Funeral Home, 318 West Broad Street, Horseheads, NY 14845. Words of condolence and memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com
