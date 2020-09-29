Marjorie Gauthier, born and raised in Franklin, NH, passed peacefully at Hospice By The Sea in Boca Raton, FL, on August 28, 2020.
She was born on December 18, 1934 in Franklin, NH, the daughter of Ernest Gauthier Sr. and Beatrice (Sorette) Gauthier.
She graduated from Franklin High School, Class of 1952. In 1953, Margie entered the convent as a teaching sister in the Order of the Sisters of Mercy in Manchester and took the name of Sister Mary Elaine. She obtained her degree in Education from Mount St Mary’s College in Hooksett. She furthered her education and received her Master’s degree from Boston College. During her 20 years in the convent, she taught parochial schools in Laconia, Penacook, Manchester, and Claremont. During the summer months, she would travel to the University of Notre Dame in Indiana to take additional courses.
She left the convent and went on to teach for two years in Germany. She also traveled extensively throughout Europe as well as Asia. She settled in Orange, CA for the next 25 years and taught at Mary Immaculate School in Pacoima, CA where she was loved and respected by her students. She made lasting friendships that continue today.
She retired back to the East coast where she began her new life in Edgewater Beach, FL. She worked at the Daytona International Speedway and enjoyed the excitement. She volunteered at the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach, FL for many years. She loved the visitors, her co-workers and sharing her knowledge of the Japanese culture with them. She moved to Boynton Beach, FL where she was able to enjoy spending time with one of her close friends from NH who had been in the convent with her.
Of utmost importance to her was her affiliation as an Associate of the Cenacle, a spiritual center of interdenominational retreats, peace, and meditation where Marge formed lasting friendships and continued to deepen her already strong spirituality. She is missed greatly by her friends and associates.
Marge was an avid reader, talented artist (traveled to Italy to paint) and some of her works were exhibited. She was a world traveler but also loved New Hampshire and the White Mountains. She had a fierce loyalty to “her” college football teams, Notre Dame and Boston College. She was thrilled when she was able to go into the locker room at Notre Dame one summer! She would not be interrupted during a game and was very vocal about the plays, the calls made by the referees and the coaches!
When she developed physical limitations, she moved to St Andrews Estates in Boca Raton but was still able to continue the activities that her so important to her. She was able to indulge her great fondness for animals and gained a special relationship with a squirrel who perched on her windowsill every day for peanuts! At the time of her death, she adored and doted on her “roommate,” her pet tortoise, “Miss Lucy.” Her very special friend, Luciana Duce-Dugan, was with her during this part of Marge’s journey.
Margie leaves her sister, Mary (Gauthier) Woods of Northfield; and her nephew and wife, Scott and Sue Woods of Sanbornton. She leaves her cousin, Celeste Couture of Franklin; her nieces, Krystal in D.C, Cynthia in Nevada; great-niece, Brianna in North Carolina; and her former sister-in-law, Linda Wickstrom of Tilton. She was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Gerald in the Korean War; her brother, Ernest, Jr.; her sister, Jeanne Harris; and her niece, Donna Kimball.
The family is so appreciative of Luciana Duce-Dugan, as a friend, art mentor and supporter to Marge, and so grateful for her help with arrangements in Florida, especially the beautiful Mass and memorial gathering held in Boca Raton. The family would also like to thank the staff at St. Andrews for their care and concern, and special thanks to Zenaida.
A graveside service will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Franklin on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.with appropriate COVID precautions.
The family wishes to thank Raymond Neun of Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin for handling arrangements in Franklin as well as the Glick Family Funeral Home in Boca Raton. For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com
