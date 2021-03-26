GILFORD — Marion Gardner, 92, of Potter Hill Road, died on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Concord Hospital.
She had been a resident of Gilford Village since 1985 and was a part-time resident of Gilmanton since 1956. She had lived in Belmont, MA for 24 years prior to moving to Gilford.
Marion was born on November 24, 1928, in Cambridge, MA, the daughter of Robert H. and Jessie D. (Valentine) Butt, the youngest of nine children born to the couple. She attended the Cambridge Public Schools. Marion worked as a dental assistant for many years.
Marion is survived by two daughters, Teran Mertz of Piermont and Nancy Dirubbo of Laconia; and a son, Dana Gardner of Gilford; six grandchildren, Jennifer Wykowski of Southhampton, MA, Terri Sacco of Boston, Albert Sacco III of Boston, Brian Sacco of Belmont, MA, Ian Gardner of Gilford and Claire Gardner of Gilford; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, Marion is predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Carl L. Gardner.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at the Gilford Community Church, 19 Potter Hill Road, Gilford, NH 03249.
Private burial at Pine Grove Cemetery, Gilford, will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the Central VNA & Hospice (soon to be Granite VNA) at www.CentralVNA.org.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
