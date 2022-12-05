BRISTOL — Marilyn “Lynn “(Worthen) Passanisi, died peacefully on Dec. 3, at the family farm in Bristol surrounded by loved ones, six weeks after her 100th birthday.
She was born in Methuen, Massachusetts, the daughter of Fredrick Dushame and Marion Batty, on Oct. 21, 1922. She graduated from Lincoln school in Providence, Rhode Island, and attended Wheelock College in Boston, Massachusetts.
She married Sam Worthen of Bristol, at Phillips Academy, Andover, Massachusetts, in 1949. They had five children: Rick (Debbie) Worthen of Ottawa, Canada; Peter (Donna) Worthen of Bristol; Sally (John) Sundborg of Harrison, Maine; Sam Worthen of Bristol and San Miguel, Mexico; and Polly Worthen (Nick Jenkins) of Bristol; eight grandchildren: Greg and Eric Worthen; Abigail Mooney; Rachel Worthen; John and Sam Sundborg; Lucie and Lillie Worthen; stepchildren: John Passanisi (deceased); Jim Passanisi; and Chris Sheppard; and 13 great-grandchildren: Zachery, Taylor, Alexandra, Elizabeth, Cabot, Sam, Ella, Nahum, Thomas, Elena, Alexis, Jack, and Avi.
In 1974 she married E.J. ”Mel” Passanisi of Florida (deceased March 14, 2003). They did a great deal of traveling and loved the winter warmth of Florida and summers at her cottage on Newfound Lake which was her special place and where she enjoyed countless hours of family gatherings. Family members will also treasure all the beautiful quilts she handmade over the years. She was blessed with a life of love and many good friends wherever she was. On her birthday this year she received the Boston Post cane for being the oldest resident of Bristol.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Lakes Region VNA (NANA) 214 Lake St., Bristol, NH 03222; Tapply-Thompson Community Center, 30 N. Main St., Bristol, NH 03222 or the Mayhew Program, P.O. Box 120, Bristol, NH 03222.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.