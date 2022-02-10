FRANKLIN — Marie F. Merchant, 73, of Franklin, died at Granite VNA Hospice House in Concord on Feb. 6, 2022.
She was born in Concord on December 1, 1948 the daughter of David and Mary (Hayes) Rheume. Marie was raised in Penacook where she attended local schools and graduated from Merrimack Valley High School.
Marie worked as an LNA at the Peabody Home in Franklin. She enjoyed reading and her pets including her dogs “Pooh” and “Buffy.” She also loved her cats “Sam” and “Inky.”
She was predeceased by her husband, Francis Merchant.
Family members include her daughter, Lynn Hodgdon of Franklin; and son, Shawn Hodgdon and wife Kelly of Concord; her granddaughter, August Hodgdon; a sister, Salley Howe of VA; her brother, Russell Rheume of FL; and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Michael Hodgdon.
A service will be held at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St., in Franklin on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be in the spring.
Donations in memory of Marie may be made to The Peabody Home, 24 Peabody Place, Franklin, NH 03235. For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.