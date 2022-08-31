PLYMOUTH — Marguerite Anne Houseworth of Plymouth, 69, died on July 31, 2022.
Marguerite, better known as “Peggy” by all her loved ones, was born on March 8, 1953 in Philadelphia, PA, to Robert Warren Houseworth and Alice Bubb Hewit Houseworth, both of whom preceded her in death. Peggy was married to James Fortune who also preceded her in death.
Peggy obtained her undergraduate Bachelor of Science degree in Art Education from University of Maine in 1975 and, in 1978, a Master of Science in Art Education from Massachusetts College of Art in Boston. As a passionate life-long learner, educator and artist, Peggy sought an additional degree in 1989: Master of Fine Arts from the Pratt Institute in New York and, once retired from a career in education, took continuing education courses from Mass Art from 2017-2020. Peggy’s teaching career spanned 34 years and included early elementary education (1976-1978) in Falmouth, Plymouth Regional High School (1979-2010) and concurrently served as Adjunct Professor of Drawing (1989-1993) for Plymouth State College in Plymouth.
In 2021, Peggy’s latest work was displayed in an exhibit titled “Undressed” at Gravity Gallery in North Adams, Maine. Peggy was a member of several art museums. These include New York’s Museum of Modern Art, Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Whitney Museum. Memberships also included the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester and the Institute of Contemporary Art in Boston.
Peggy is survived by brothers, Robert Warren Houseworth and Benjamin Hewit Houseworth (Mary Beth) as well as many cousins and dear friends.
A Celebration of Life is being planned and will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that expressions of sympathy be made as donations to one of the art museums mentioned above or to a local art education program in her memory.
