LACONIA — Margaret “Peg” Colburn, 87, of Laconia, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on June 22, 2022, after a short battle with medical complications.
Peg was born to Leo T. Lacy and Sadie Blanche Lacy in Haverhill on April 30, 1935. Peg was one of 10 children. Raised in Andover, Peg graduated from Andover High School in 1953. She was married to Kenneth W. Colburn, and they raised four children in Penacook. Peg was known for her strong work ethic, and she was an accountant at Rivco and George Colburn, CPA, for many years.
Peg cherished spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed helping others, traveling, and studying the Bible. Peg had a gift of understanding others and was a great friend to many.
Peg was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth W. Colburn; her siblings, Charles Dines, Patricia Sharrar, Jean Lacy, Edward Lacy, Leo Lacy Jr., Alberta Lacy, Larry Lacy; and her grandson, Benjamin Jenkins.
She is survived by her sisters, Sarah (Sally) Marcouiller (by one day) of Apopka, FL, and Leona Gillespie of Hemet, CA; her children, George and Kristen Colburn of Concord, Leona Jenkins of Rochester, Kevin and Michelle Colburn of Eliot, ME, and Kent and Karen Colburn of Salisbury; her honorary daughter, Patricia (Dines) Ingalls of Standish, ME; her grandchildren, Megan Jenkins, Sadie Jenkins, Brad Colburn and Katelyn Colburn; many nieces and nephews; and two great-grandchildren.
Her devotion to her family, support of others, and caring nature will be missed. Her spirit will live on for eternity in Heaven.
At Peg’s request a private graveyard service will be held for immediate family members. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Meals on Wheels by visiting www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org.
Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of NH, Boscawen. To view Peg’s Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.