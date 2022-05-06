Lucille Clement, 88

GILFORD — Lucille (Chapdelaine) Clement, 88, of Lake Shore Park, Gilford NH, passed peacefully on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, with her family by her side at the Granite VNA Hospice House, Concord.
She was born in Manchester on April 26, 1934, the daughter of the late Bruno and Yvonne (Juneau) Chapdelaine.
Lucille was raised in Manchester, graduating from Central High School. She attended nursing school, but having acquired Tuberculosis, had to stop her studies. It was around that time she met the first love of her life, her late husband, Andy Clement. They were married Feb 4, 1956, and raised four daughters. She and Andy had always wanted a son, so when the girls were in their early teens they graciously adopted a son, Danny, whom the family cherished and loved so much. Lucille and Andy retired to Lake Shore Park, in Gilford. It was a special place to her, a place where family and friends could gather for many joyous occasions.
After her husband passed she was blessed to meet George Capadais. They shared 12 wonderful years together.
Lucille held many jobs during her life, including Alpha Bits Daycare, Hudson's Clothing, Paul Smith drugstore and St. Anselm College. Her many passions in life involved roller and ice skating, knitting, sewing, cooking, BINGO, dancing, cards, and cribbage. One of her greatest achievements was becoming an avid and competitive tennis player and being a member of the Gilford Racquetball Club.
Her greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren. Lucille is survived by her daughters, all of NH, Judy (Dan) Varrill of Littleton, Joanne (Dennis) Houle of Gilford, and Sylvia (Ray) Lacasse of Pittsburg; her son, Dan (Stacey) Clement of Ellsworth, ME; her loving brother, Roger Chapdelaine of New Castle, NH; and her cherished companion, George Capadais of Gilford. She was blessed with 10 grandchildren, Beth Desmarais (fiance, Jim Krause), Stephanie (Lee) Beaton, Danielle (Jeff)Mock, Justin (Trudi) Chicoine, Austin Chicoine, Andrea and Dana Halvorsen, Lindsey Lacasse, Chris Clement and Morgan (Chris) Wentworth; and she was additionaly blessed with 7 great-grandchildren, Jonah, Chloe, Donovan, Emmery, Miles, Patrick, Nora and soon to be newest great-grandchild, Jacob. In addition to her parents, Lucille was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Andy Clement and her daughter, Susan Clement.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 12:00 p.m., St. Andre Bessette Parish – Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Ave. Laconia, NH 03246.
Following the Mass, all are welcome to a Celebration of Life being held from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at the Beane Conference Center, 35 Blueberry Lane, Laconia, NH 03246.
Burial will be held at a later date at the NH Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Lucille’s memory to the Granite VNA Hospice House, 240 Pleasant, Concord NH, 03301.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
