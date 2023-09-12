Louise M. Kidd, 94 

GILFORD — Louise Mary Kidd, 94, of Interval Road, died peacefully on Friday, Sept. 1, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House following a brief illness. Her loving family was by her side.
Louise was born in Lynn, Massachusetts, to Augusto and Anina (Cerone) (Palleschi) Marquardo and raised in Swampscott, Massachusetts. Louise was raised by Anina and her stepfather Salvatore “Richie” Marquardo. Her father Augusto died when she was a young child. She attended local schools and graduated from Swampscott High School.
Louise met the love of her life, George Kidd, while sharing their love of dancing. After marrying they shared many happy years together until his passing in 1989.
After raising her sons, Louise went to work at Contigiani’s Catering where she met her best friend Beverly Moulton (RIP). Her next career was in the electronics manufacturing field. She worked for Metz, Wilcom and up until just a few months ago was still working at Core at the age of 94. She loved her job and all of the people she worked with.
Louise was a longtime member of the Winnipesaukee Yacht Club; she enjoyed taking rides around the mountains or along the lakes and coast. She had a love of animals, especially her dogs. She loved cooking and not only was an excellent chef of Italian dishes, but was very adventurous and would try any recipe that piqued her interest. She loved to sing and loved music from all generations. Her greatest love was the time she spent surrounded by her family and was especially fond of her new great-grandson Jordan.
Louise was predeceased by her husband, George Kidd in 1989; a son, Geoffrey Kidd in 2003; a brother, Robert Palleschi; and a sister, Norma Thomas. She is survived by two sons, Gregory and his wife Ann Kidd of Old Orchard Beach, Maine, and Grant Kidd and his wife Nancy Wilson of Marion, North Carolina; granddaughter, Erica Lynn Kidd and her husband Justyn Judkins of Durham, Maine; and great-grandson, Jordan Judkins Kidd of Durham, Maine.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 1 p.m., at the Gilford Community Church, 19 Potter Hill Road.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland, ME. To view Louise’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, visit ConroyTullyWalker.com.
Those who wish may make contributions in Louise’s memory for a Memorial Education Fund for her great-grandson Jordan c\o Gregory Kidd, 1 Rosedale Ave., Old Orchard Beach, ME 04064
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.