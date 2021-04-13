Louise C. Smith, 97, formerly of Bristol, NH, passed away April 10, 2021, after a short period of declining health at the Belknap County Nursing Home in Laconia, NH.
She was predeceased by her husband, John F. Smith, in 1983.
Louise leaves six children: four daughters, Fran Sprizza and husband Ron of Litchfield, NH, Shirley Fontaine of Salisbury, MA, Jean Whelan of Swampscott, MA, and Eileen Scott and husband Brian of Bristol, NH; two sons, Daniel Smith and wife Patricia of Salem, NH, and John Smith and wife Gloria of Dracut, MA; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
A private burial will be held at the Annunciation Cemetery in Danvers, MA. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Belknap County Nursing Home – Activities Dept., 30 County Drive, Laconia, NH 03246.
Mackey Funeral Home, Middleton, MA, www.mackeyfuneralhome.com is handling arrangements.
