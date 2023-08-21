BELMONT — Louis F. Nordle Jr., 76, of Belmont, passed away on Friday, Aug. 18, at Concord Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on Aug. 25, 1946, in Manchester, son of the late Louis F. Nordle Sr. and Rose (Cassidy) Nordle. Louis was educated in the local Manchester schools and went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War before his honorable discharge in 1969. He received his bachelor’s degree in business from New Hampshire College before going on to work for PSNH as a dispatcher until his retirement.
Louis was a jack-of-all-trades. He enjoyed wood working, the arts, tinkering, reading and lake life. His family meant the world to him — making memories with his children, grandchildren and grand dogs were his favorite pastimes.
He is survived by the love of his life and wife Robin (Schmidt) Nordle of Belmont, with whom he shared 50 years of marriage; children, Chris Nordle of Waterbury, Vermont, Joshua Nordle and his spouse Angel of Northfield, Amy Buelow and her spouse Jason of N. Andover, Massachusetts, Sarah Smith and her spouse Stephen of N. Andover, Massachusetts; sister, Kathy Chryzanowski and her spouse Stan of Springfield, Massachusetts; grandchildren, Amelia, Sadie and Peter Nordle, Cassidy, Maya, Jack and Calvin Buelow, Ginny and Nora Smith; brother- and sister-in-law, Charles and Denise Schmidt of Pembroke; nieces and nephew, Meghan Triompo, Kaitlyn Vaughn and Zach Schmidt, Darcia Montmarquet of Del Rio, Texas; as well as many loved and cherished cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Aug. 24, at 10 a.m., at St. Joseph Parish, 96 Main St., Belmont. Interment with military honors will take place at 2:30 p.m. at the NH State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Granite VNA, 30 Pillsbury St., Concord, NH 03301.
The Roan Family Funeral Home in Pembroke is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or offer a condolence, visit roanfamilyfuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.