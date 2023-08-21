Louis F. Nordle Jr.

Louis F. Nordle Jr. 

BELMONT — Louis F. Nordle Jr., 76, of Belmont, passed away on Friday, Aug. 18, at Concord Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on Aug. 25, 1946, in Manchester, son of the late Louis F. Nordle Sr. and Rose (Cassidy) Nordle. Louis was educated in the local Manchester schools and went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War before his honorable discharge in 1969. He received his bachelor’s degree in business from New Hampshire College before going on to work for PSNH as a dispatcher until his retirement.

