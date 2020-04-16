NORTHFIELD — Louis "Lou" Allen Bacon, 83, a resident of Northfield for over 50 years, died at his home on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, with his wife and daughter by his side.
Lou was born in Goffstown on November 22, 1936 to Margaret (Bacon) Silvia. He spent his youth in Franklin and attended Franklin Schools. Lou worked in construction and was a prolific truck driver of 18 wheelers, including driving for R. Garth Dubois for many years. He retired in 1999 from Johnson and Dix Fuel Company, where he delivered fuel to area marinas.
He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, serving during the Korean Conflict, and was honorably discharged on March 13, 1962.
Louis enjoyed his many boxer dogs over the years, including his last dog Charlie Brown, and spending time traveling with his wife in his recreational vehicle. They will never forget their last 6 month adventure they shared together. Lou will always be remember for never having to ask what he thought, he would make it clear.
He was predeceased by his first wife, Yvette Dunphee in 2016, his mother Margaret in 2001 and by his second wife, Marie A. (Seeley) Bacon in 1997.
He leaves: his wife of 23 years, Roberta "Bobbie" (Lyons) Bacon of Northfield; his son, Alan E. Bacon of Boscawen; daughters, Darlene M. Duncan of Greenfield, NC, Crystal R. Tilton of Franklin, Bonnie A. Smith of Franklin; step-daughters, Kelly Cathy of Northfield and Jessica Kelly of Manchester; 28 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson.
According to Lou's wishes, there will be no calling hours. A graveside service with military honors will be held at a later date in Park Cemetery in Tilton.
Memorial contributions in memory of Lou, may be made to the Franklin Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 265, Franklin, NH 03235.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
For more information go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.