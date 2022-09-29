LACONIA — Lorraine A. Westcott, 92, of Laconia, died September 25, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family, after a short period of declining health.
Born in Medford, Massachusetts on September 15, 1930, she was the daughter of Edward and Marion (Holman) Williams.
Lorraine was a resident of Massachusetts most all her life. She resided on the Cape for many years and has been a resident of Laconia for the past year to be closer to her family.
Lorraine was a very active member in the Brewster Baptist Church in Brewster, Massachusetts. She was a member of the church’s choir and has been singing in a choir since she was 14-years-old for three different churches, a past Finance Manager, and she started the widow’s group, and the Needlers.
Lorraine enjoyed Quilting and was a member of the Wash-A-Shore quilter, Brewster Basters Counseling on Aging, Bayberry Quilters Guild and was very instrumental in putting together many quilting retreats over the years.
Lorraine was loved by family and a great group of friends. She always had a smile on her face and a song in her heart.
Lorraine was predeceased by the love of her life, husband Lt. Det. Robert A. Westcott Sr. of the Wakefield Police Department. She was also predeceased by her brothers, Kenneth and Burton Williams.
Lorraine is survived by her children, Cynthia MacHenry and her husband Thomas, of Laconia, Robert A. Westcott Jr. and his wife Lynn, of Bradford, Massachusetts; grandchildren, Michele MacHenry, Michael MacHenry, Lindsey Rocca and husband Dave; great-grandson, David Rocca; several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held in the Heritage Baptist Church, Meredith Center Road, Laconia, on Saturday, October 8, at 12:30 p.m. The burial will be held in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, MA which will be just the immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the Lakes Region VNA, 186 Waukewan St., Meredith, NH. 03253.
The Mayhew Funeral homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are honored to assist the Westcott family with their arrangements. For more, go to www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
