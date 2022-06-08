Loretta L. Johnson, 79

LACONIA — Loretta Lillian (Demars) Johnson, 79, of Laconia, went to fly with the angels Friday, June 3, 2022, surrounded by family after a lengthy illness.
She was born in Amesbury, MA, on July 30, 1942, to Emil and Mary (Baker) Demars. Loretta took pride in everything she did. She was a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing Bingo and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family came first to her.
Loretta is survived by her brother, Thomas Demars of Arkansas; her children, Ronald Johnson Jr. of Laconia, Mary Ballou (Rich) of Meredith, Melissa Gagnon (Rob) of Sandown, and Linda McBride (Richard) of Laconia; her grandchildren, Joshua Blackler (Melissa), Joe McBride, Joey McBride (Brittney), Gary McBride, all of Laconia, Jesse Blackler (Frank) of Manchester, Brandon Striplin of Alabama, and Kevin Johnson of NH; her great-grandchildren, Brooke, Madison, Zavier, Tristen, Eden, Summer, Junior, Ryan, Aiden, Nova, Shaun, Serenity, Jolene, Levi, and Kayden.
There will not be any services. Mayhew’s Funeral Home is handling her remains.
Her wonderful life, joy, and spirit will be celebrated at a Celebration of Life on Friday, June 17, 2022 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the American Legion Post #33, 7 Plymouth Street, Meredith, NH. All family and friends are welcome to come and celebrate Loretta’s life with her family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Heart Association in Loretta’s name.
