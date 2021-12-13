Lloyd E. Ekholm, 99

GILFORD — Lloyd Ernest Ekholm, 99, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 12, 2021.
He was born into a Christian family on September 7, 1922 in Concord. He was the second son of Ernest Albin Ekholm and Hildur (Swaidmark) Ekholm, Swedish immigrants. He made a commitment to Christ at an early age. For years he was active in his church as usher and collector. He helped out wherever he was needed.
Lloyd graduated from Concord High School in 1940. He was an apprentice machinist at Farrel-Birmingham until 1944 when he joined the US Navy as a Seaman First Class. He was stationed in the Philippines from 1944-1946. Lloyd began work as a machinist at General Electric in Everett, MA in 1952. He became a draftsman and continued in the drafting department until his retirement in 1987.
Lloyd enjoyed spending summer vacations with his family at the camp on Welch Island on Lake Winnipesaukee. It was one of his favorite places to be. He enjoyed working in the water and moving some of the many rocks on the property. His favorite winter pastime was skiing. If work was cancelled because of a snowstorm, he would head to New Hampshire to ski.
He was married to Marian Sleeper in 1957 and they had 64 wonderful years of married life together. He is survived by his wife; two sons, Eric Ekholm and his wife Karen of Penacook, and Carl Ekholm and his wife Rebecca of Plymouth; two grandchildren, Brittni Ekholm and her fiance Carl Brewer of Laconia, and Cameron Ekholm and his wife Breanna of Brentwood; and two great-grandchildren, Elias Ekholm and Collins Ekholm. He was predeceased by his parents, and two brothers, Carl F. Ekholm and Rev. A. Theodore Ekholm.
Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, December 16, 2021, from 3:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m., with the service held at 4:30 p.m. in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
Burial will take place on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Blosson Hill Cemetery, 207 N. State Street, Concord, NH, 03301.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
