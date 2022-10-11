Linda Tate

ANDOVER — Linda McLaughlin Tate was born in Laconia, and raised in Lakeport by John and Charlotte McLaughlin. Linda attended Keene Teachers College (1959-1963) where she met Michael F. Tate, her husband of 59 years. Linda and Mike raised their three children in Londonderry.
A well-known regional antiques dealer, Linda’s design sense can be seen in the two old New Hampshire cape-style houses she and Mike restored together, at 445 Mammoth Road in Londonderry, and on Calef Hill Road in Sanbornton. Linda’s knowledge of antiques, restoration, and New Hampshire history was extensive. She was President of the New Hampshire Antiques Dealers Association for seven years, and her shop was part of the NHADA annual show in Manchester for many years; this community of artists and antiques dealers will miss her dearly.
Linda’s family and friends will always remember entering her home through a garden of flourishing plants, blooming flowers, and closely monitored bird feeders. Those who stayed past dark may also remember her banging a few pans together to scare off a bird-feeder-admiring bear. Linda’s friends and family no doubt also fondly recall bountiful feasts featuring her expert cooking and baking. Linda inspired a generation of chefs — both amateur and professional — who bring together family with food.
Linda is survived by her loving husband Mike; son, Michael Tate; daughters, Paula Tate-Moreau and Amy Tate; grandchildren, Christopher Moreau, Mattison Howard, Taavi Tate Carbone, and Veda Tate Carbone; her sisters, Colleen Phelps and Gina Hill; and many extended family members, dear friends, and colleagues.
A service to celebrate Linda’s life will be held at the Little Harbor Chapel, 335 Little Harbor Road, Portsmouth, on Friday, October 14, 2022 at 11:30 a.m.
