Linda Tate

ANDOVER — Linda McLaughlin Tate was born in Laconia, and raised in Lakeport by John and Charlotte McLaughlin. Linda attended Keene Teachers College (1959-1963) where she met Michael F. Tate, her husband of 59 years. Linda and Mike raised their three children in Londonderry.

A well-known regional antiques dealer, Linda’s design sense can be seen in the two old New Hampshire cape-style houses she and Mike restored together, at 445 Mammoth Road in Londonderry, and on Calef Hill Road in Sanbornton. Linda’s knowledge of antiques, restoration, and New Hampshire history was extensive. She was President of the New Hampshire Antiques Dealers Association for seven years, and her shop was part of the NHADA annual show in Manchester for many years; this community of artists and antiques dealers will miss her dearly.

