MOULTONBOROUGH — Linda Sue Foster, 81, passed away on January 11, 2022 in Moultonborough, NH. She was born April 3, 1940.
Linda was a spirited and accomplished person — a ballet dancer in her youth, a Peace Corps volunteer, a teacher, a technical writer, and an editor. She received a bachelor’s degree from Smith College and a Master of Arts in Teaching from Teachers College, Columbia University.
Linda was thoughtful and generous and will be missed by all who knew her.
She leaves behind her beloved husband of 37 years, Arthur Christopher, and her siblings, Sandra, Diane, and David. We cherish the time we had with her.
Donations in Linda’s memory may be sent to Doctors Without Borders, 40 Rector Street, 16th Fl., New York, NY 10006, 1-888-392-0392.
