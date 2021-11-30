Linda P. Pickard, 74

LACONIA — Linda Patricia Pickard, 74, of Church Street, passed away at her home on Monday, November 22, 2021.
Linda was born on November 11, 1947 in Brookline, MA, to Thomas E. and Edna (Bourdelais) Ford. She was a graduate of Melrose (MA) High School, class of 1966, and later, as valedictorian of her class, earned an Associate’s degree in Applied Sciences in Human Services at Lakes Region Community College (LRCC) in Laconia, NH.
From there, her many interests led to a range of professions including: dental prosthetist (owning her own lab), bridge welder, Rossi’s waitress, and amateur Country Western singer. She had a great sense of humor and was never one to be hindered by societal norms or expectations.
She enjoyed visiting with her nieces and nephews and loved to bake — especially at Christmas, bringing homemade cookies and Chex mix to friends and family.
Linda is survived by her brothers, Michael Ford of Houlton, ME, Christopher Ford of Lynnfield, MA; her sisters, Virginia Ford of Saugus, MA, and Kathleen Ford of Laconia, NH; and her brother-in-law, Bernard “Ted” Ricker; and multiple nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Linda is predeceased by her sister, Shelagh Ricker; and sister-in-law, Debra Ford.
Due to COVID-19, services will be held privately, with a burial planned for Spring 2022, on Martha’s Vineyard.
For those that wish, the family suggests a donation be made in Linda’s name to Granite VNA, 30 Pillsbury St., Concord, NH 03301 or granitevna.org/donate.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603 Cremations.com, of 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visitwilkinsonbeane.com.
