GILMANTON — On Friday, October 14, 2022, Linda Perry Dow, wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away at the age of 65. Linda was born September 18, 1957, the youngest child of the late Lillian and William Perry.
Gilmanton is where she settled down and called home for the past 41 years. Linda had a long career, nursing for 25 years at Lakes Region General Hospital and then continued at Care and Comfort Nursing until 2011.
Linda loved sewing and quilting; they were more than just hobbies. She made clothes and quilts for family and friends, and even started her own business where she had invested in a long arm quilting machine. She also loved reading, visiting the ocean, and spending time at "camp," a cottage getaway on the lake where she and her husband hosted family gatherings. Above all, Linda loved her family and was very fond of her two granddaughters.
Linda is survived by her husband, Robert; their daughter, Amanda Queen and her husband, William; her siblings, John Perry and his wife, Linda, Bill Thurber and his wife, Vera; her granddaughters, Adalyn and Alison; as well as many nieces, and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by sister Beverly Jane Day in December 2021.
Calling Hours will be held on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the Carriage House at the Wilkinson-Beane- Simoneau-Paquette Fu-neral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH.
Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield Street, Laconia, NH.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
