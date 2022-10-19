inda Dow, 65

GILMANTON — On Friday, October 14, 2022, Linda Perry Dow, wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away at the age of 65. Linda was born September 18, 1957, the youngest child of the late Lillian and William Perry.

Gilmanton is where she settled down and called home for the past 41 years. Linda had a long career, nursing for 25 years at Lakes Region General Hospital and then continued at Care and Comfort Nursing until 2011.

