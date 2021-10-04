DANBURY — Leslie Wayne England, 74, known as “Skip” or “Pop” by family and friends, passed away peacefully and surrounded by loved ones in his home in Danbury, New Hampshire, on September 27, 2021, after a courageous battle with Progressive Bulbar Palsy ALS. He was born on November 5, 1946 in Franklin, New Hampshire, to Evelyn Eulalie MacCreighton and Leslie Earl England. Skip is survived by his wife of 54 years, Dorothy Mae (Huntoon) England; three sons, Guy England, Wayne England, and Paul England; a daughter, Debra England Stevens; three sisters, Sheila England, Bonnie Housman, and Brenda Pineo; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and multiple nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.
Skip served as infantry and a heavy vehicle operator in the United States Army from 1964 to 1967 and, serving in both Vietnam and Germany, earned the rank of Specialist E5 and was awarded National Defense Service, Vietnam Campaign, and Vietnam Service medals. His career with the State of New Hampshire Department of Transportation spanned nearly 33 years. His sense of community led him to serve as Chaplain for the American Legion Lee Knapp Post 96, as well as a trustee for both the United Church of Danbury in Danbury, New Hampshire and the Olive Branch United Methodist Church in Wythe County, Virginia.
He enjoyed playing baseball as a child and later shared his love of the sport through coaching his children’s and grandchildren’s little league baseball and softball teams in New Hampshire and Virginia. His passion for auto racing, hot rods, and all things mechanical filled much of his spare time and retirement, as tinkering in his garage was one of his biggest joys. He also loved fishing which he shared with everyone he could.
Skip was well-known for his kindness, giving spirit, stories, and sense of humor. Always willing to lend a helping hand and offer his time, he was there for anyone in need or to teach someone a skill he had mastered. He loved his family above all, but nothing matched his love and admiration for his wife, Dottie. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the United Church of Danbury, followed by a graveside remembrance ceremony at 1:00 p.m. at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, NH. Masks will be required.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Skip’s memory be made to the American Legion, Lee Knapp Post 96, PO Box 84, Danbury, NH 03230.
To sign an online guestbook please visit www.chadwickfuneralservice.com.
