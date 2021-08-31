Leslie H Keyser, 89

NORTHFIELD — Leslie “Bozo” H. Keyser, 89, of Northfield, died at his home on Aug. 27, 2021.
He was born in Sanbornton on January 10, 1932, the son of Lewis and Etta (Smith) Keyser. Bozo was raised in Sanbornton and resided in Northfield for 66 years. During the Korean War, he served in the US Army and was the recipient of three Bronze Stars.
Bozo was a hard worker. Several years ago, he was employed at Dorr Woolen Mill in Newport. He worked for Webster Valve Foundry in Franklin as a lead mechanic for many years until retirement.
His love for music was greater than life itself playing both the guitar, mandolin, and fiddle. Bozo also enjoyed fishing, camping and riding his motorcycles.
Family members include his wife of 69 years, Dorothy “Dot” (Prentice) Keyser of Northfield; his children, Sandra Bolduc of Las Vegas, Diane Keyser of Concord, Leslie “Butch” Keyser of Northfield, Esther Plizga of Northfield, Helene Gassett of Concord, and Sherry Berry of Candia; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his brother, Bobby Keyser of Northfield; two sisters, Lorraine Burns of CT and Audrey Jurta of Tilton; a half-brother, Starlin Morrison of Sanbornton; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was predeceased by a son, William “Billy” Keyser, who died in February.
Funeral services will be at a later date.
Donations in memory of Mr. Keyser may be made to the Northfield Police Dept., 138 Park St., Northfield, NH 03276. Paquette-Neun Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Northfield are assisting the family. For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com
