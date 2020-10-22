BELMONT—LeRoy, 'Lee' Thomason, 72, returned to heaven on Sunday, October 4, 2020, with his wife by his side, after a long period of failing health.
Lee was born and raised in Passaic, New Jersey, on May 18, 1948, the son of Chester and Sarah Thomason. He served in the Marine Corps in the Vietnam war, receiving a purple heart and other accommodations. He lived in California for a number of years, working as a truck driver with a route from southern California to Utah. He moved to Belmont, NH in the year 2000, where he enjoyed his retirement. He was a kind and generous man, who was much loved by his family, especially his grandchildren. He was well known for his happy nature. He enjoyed dancing, fishing and riding his motorcycle.
Lee is survived by his wife, Linda; his children, James and his two children, Sam and Tristen; Jeffrey Dandeneau, and his two children, Darius and Caleb; Korin Sachs, and her three children, Jacob, Josh and Justin; Tara, and her two children, Britney, and Cody; Jennifer Tabera, and her three children, Gabrielle Dandeneau, Chantel Tabera, and Alexa Tabera; Nicole Beaubouef, and her five children, Jacob Boucher, Emily Boucher, Danielle Boucher, Elise Beaubouef, and Evelyn Beaubouef; Alicia Hamblett, and her four children, Saveon Williams, Alanna Williams, Jayda Brown and Laurence Brown; his great-grandchildren, Colton Morgan, Adaline Morgan and a female child due in March of 2021. Lee has one surviving sibling, Doreen Lowe.
A beautiful Private Family Service was held where Lee was honored and laid to rest, on October 20, 2020.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral & Cremation Services 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
