BELMONT — Leon Ernest Griffin III, 65, of Church Street, passed away on Aug. 2, at the Epsom Manor in Epsom.
Leon was born on June 18, 1956, in Franklin, the son of Leon Griffin Jr. and Florence (Stinson) Griffin.
He split his youth between the city of Franklin and the town of Sanbornton. As a young adult he traveled the U.S. for several years before returning to the Sanbornton area. The last 12 years he called Belmont home.
He served in the U.S. Army.
Better known as Lee or Mr. Toad, Lee had a unique personality, but will be best remembered as a kind, generous soul. He always made time for his friends and to help care for and spend time with his aging mother. His favorite pastime was attending Native American pow wows. To support his Native American heritage, he frequently made donations to many Native American schools. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Leon is survived by his son Joel Lee Griffin and his wife Kim and their five daughters, Tiffany, Eve, Zoe, Annabelle and Aliyah, of South Carolina; his mother Florence Griffin; brother Stanley Griffin and his wife Teresa and their daughter Emma, of New Hampton; sister Shannon Nadeau and her husband Danny of Sanbornton; nephews Trevor Griffin and his wife Michelle, Jesse Griffin and his wife Katie, Joseph Teeter and his wife Leah, Clint Griffin, and Chance Griffin; nieces Sariah Griffin and Amber Perry; three grand nieces and nine grand nephews.
The family would like to thank his friends, Kerry and Robert, for their friendship and support during Lee's illness.
There will be no calling hours.
A graveside service with Military Honors will be held on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at 11:30 a.m., at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to any Native American school in Lee Griffin's memory.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.