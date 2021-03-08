LACONIA — Leon Decelles, 88, passed away at the Laconia Rehabilitation & Nursing Center Friday, March 5, 2021, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
A lifelong resident of Laconia, Leon was born August 25, 1932, the son of Amedee and Alice (Smith) Decelles. When the Korean War began, he soon thereafter enlisted in the U. S. Army and served in Korea as a topographical surveyor. After completing his four-year commitment in the Army, Leon returned to Laconia and was employed at Scott & Williams for 20 years and later at Star Market for another 26 years.
He was a parishioner of St. Andre Bessette Parish-Sacred Heart Church. Leon was also a lifetime member of the Elks and a member of the VFW.
Leon liked to take care of his yard and was a wonderful neighbor to have, as he would graciously help others in various ways, even into his later years. A huge Boston sports fan, Leon was the preeminent armchair coach and could always be found glued to the TV during football season watching (and contributing advice to) the Pats.
Leon is survived by his loving wife, Theresa (Pelletier) LaRoche and his daughter from his first marriage, Diane Rogers of Salem, OR; one grandchild and a great-grandchild; his brother-in-law, Roger Gagne of Gilford; and sister, Anna Hancock of Laconia. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Arlene, son, Michael, and sister, Theresa Gagne, of Gilford.
There will be no calling hours.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required. Only 120 guests will be permitted in the church at one time.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 12, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Andre Bessette Parish-Sacred Heart Church. For anyone unable to attend, the Mass can be viewed at standrebessett.org/livestream.html.
For those who wish are able to, the family asks you make a donation in Leon's name to any Alzheimer’s research organization of your choosing.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
