Lawrence Litchfield, 84

Lawrence Arthur Litchfield, 84, went home to be with his Lord and savior Aug. 24, at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. He died of a sudden undiagnosed illness.
Larry was born in Lowell, Massachusetts, May 26, 1937. He was the son Lawrence Litchfield Sr. and Evelyn Mae Irons Litchfield. He grew up in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, and went on to graduate from Tilton Academy and Denver University. He was a veteran and served our country in the U.S. Army.
He married Patricia Kelly Beckman in 1990. Together they built Beckman Mortgage in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. The couple moved to Gilford in spring of 2002. In 2007 they acquired Sawyer’s Dairy Bar from the Sawyer family. Sawyer’s was the pinnacle of Larry’s many achievements. Larry loved food, but more importantly, he loved people!
He is survived by his beloved wife Pati; sister, Deborah Reineke; three daughters, Maryke Gillis (Vermont), Erika Glaster (Ipswich, Massachusetts) and Katja Becker (Portsmouth); grandchildren, J.T. Glaster, Nate Glaster, Jake Becker, Veronika Becker and Alec Peterson; great-grandson, Carter Glaster; niece, Gretchen Eidelbus; and nephew, Grant Reineke.
In lieu of flowers, donations are being received at jamisonsgift.com.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Road, Windham. To leave a message of condolence, visit carrierfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.