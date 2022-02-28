LEESVILLE, SC — Larry V. Tucker, 75, died Friday, February 25, 2022, suddenly at his home.
The oldest child of Vernon and June (McNamara) Tucker, Larry was born in Lincoln, Maine, moving to Franklin with his family as a child. He attended Franklin High School and joined the Army at an early age, serving in the 25th Division in Vietnam from 1964-1966. After Vietnam he was stationed at Fort Monmouth, NJ, and remained in the Army until 1974. Larry remained in New Jersey with his family where he became a plant manager and did coding for his company for many years. He later became the purchasing director and continued work in this field after his retirement. He and his wife moved to South Carolina in retirement to be closer to family.
Larry is predeceased by his sisters, Annette Tucker, Bonita Tucker and Melody Tucker; and a brother, David Tucker. He is also predeceased by his son-in-law, Mark Eichelberger, just a brief time ago.
Larry married the love of his life, Alberta (MacDuffie) Tucker, in 1966 and they shared more than 55 years enjoying life and adventuring together. They share a love most only dream of in this life. They spent many great times vacationing and discovering new places with family and friends. Larry always had the time for a family member or friend in need. He made it a point in this life to make sure everyone he loved knew that he loved and valued them.
He had a love for fast boats, the water, good food, good times and enjoying the life he was given. He could often be found playing a round of golf with friends, a game of pool or darts and making friends. He is a well-loved man by the many family and friends in his life. This is because of the loving uncle, cousin, brother, father, husband, and friend he was to all in his life. We all have countless stories of the laughs, joy, tears, adventures and mischief we shared with him and we will forever carry those treasured memories with us. He believed fully in living your best life and enjoying every moment of the time we have. We will continue to do just that in his memory.
Along with his wife, he leaves behind the light of his life, Cristina Tucker of Irmo, South Carolina; his brother, Ernie Tucker of Franklin; brother-in-law, William MacDuffie and his wife Sharon of Salisbury; his niece, Lyn Tripp and her husband Roy of Franklin; nephews, Aaron Tucker and his wife Erika of Centennial, Colorado, William MacDuffie II of Salisbury, and David MacDuffie of Salisbury; many great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends.
Visiting hours will be held Saturday, March 5 at 1 p.m. at Caughman Harman Funeral Home, 503 North Lake Dr., Lexington, SC 29072. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
There will be a burial service held in the spring at the Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Mark Eichelberger Scholarship, Hemophilia of South Carolina, https://bda-sc.org/donate.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.