BRISTOL — Lance King, 61, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November, 4, 2020, at the Concord Hospital after a sudden illness.
Lance was born on May 28, 1959, in Sarasota, Florida, the son of the late Leon H. King Jr. and Sandra (Leach) Miller.
Lance was an avid fisherman and proudly held the New Hampshire state record for the largest Rainbow Trout ever caught. He also enjoyed his time spent with family.
Lance is survived by his son, Chris White; brothers, Lawrence King, Lucas King and his wife, Pamela, and Leonard King and his wife Diane; his sister, Linda Verdugo; his grandson, Ryan; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff at Concord Hospital for their care and compassion during Lance’s stay.
There will be no services.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
