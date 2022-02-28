TILTON — Lawrence (Lance) Kenneth Sleeper, 81, of Tilton, passed away peacefully at the Concord Hospital Hospice House on February 22, 2022 after a brief illness.
He was born on August 13, 1940 in Concord, the son of Hazel J. Faust and Herbert M. Sleeper.
Lance served in the military during the Vietnam War and then resided in the Arizona and New Mexico area for many years driving a bus for a season, then operating his own trucking business.
He moved back to New Hampshire in the1980s and has been working in the area for many years.
Lance was an active participant in the Tilton Congregational Church contributing many hours of volunteer service there especially in the food pantry there with Nancy Wilson. He was also very active in the Native American cultural circle and participated actively in their Powwow’s throughout many summers. Lance’s Indian name was White Owl and his ceremonial regalia denoted that. The powwow’s emphasized community and a bond between all of us as brothers and sisters in the Lord. Lance was a recent convert to The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints and contributed much time to service-related projects there. Whether Christian or Native American, Lance lived his religion.
He is predeceased by his brother and parents. Lance is survived by his wife Jennifer and step-daughter Judith.
Lance’s life will be celebrated in two powwows in May and June and he will have a graveside ceremony with military honors at the NH Veteran’s Cemetery on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting with arrangements and an online guestbook it available at neunfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.