GILFORD — Kyle William Harriman, 39, of Bedford Avenue, died unexpectedly on Friday, May 28, 2021, at the home of his parents.
Kyle was born in Laconia, on August 10, 1981, to Haven and Kathy (Crossett) Harriman.
He attended elementary, junior high, and high school in Gilford. Kyle's dad started coaching him in baseball at the farm league level and continued through Little League, Babe Ruth and All Stars. Playing Babe Ruth and All Stars gave Kyle a chance to meet kids from surrounding areas. He was well liked by team members and coaches.
His dad and mom held many parties on Morningside Drive, Lake Opechee, for players and parents to reward the team for a successful season. Kyle was involved in sports throughout his schooling; playing baseball, soccer, basketball and golf. In high school, he was awarded the scholar athlete award in golf. In high school he excelled in math, scoring an almost perfect score in the math section on the SAT.
Beginning in junior high school, Kyle was obsessed on becoming a pharmacist. His dreams came true when he started college at the University of Rhode Island. After a few years he transferred to Massachusetts College of Pharmacy, where he completed his Doctorates of Pharmacy degree. The pharmacy profession offered him the opportunity to make a real difference to the health and well being of his patients. Kyle did his internship at Hannafords in Plymouth, and was hired full-time. He moved to Thornton buying his first home.
Kyle was a loving son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle to two, cousin and nephew as well as a friend to many. He loved his family and was able to enjoy the whole family together for two weeks prior to his death.
Kyle followed his mother's favorite quote, "A day without laughter is a day wasted." Kyle brought a lot of laughs to many. He had a big heart and would help all.
He is survived by his father Haven, his mother Kathy, both of Gilford, his brother Josh, and his wife Charlotte, with his nephew Caleb and niece Ayla, who live in Steamboat Springs, CO. He is also survived by his Uncle Tom, and his wife Maureen, from Maryland, along with his cousins Matt Crossett and Sarah Willey. On his dad's side, he is survived by Natalie (Harriman) and Jim St. Pierre from Laconia, and their children Tyler and Garret. Kyle is predeceased by his grandparents, Bill and Arline Crossett, and Perley and Shirley Harriman; his uncle, Bill Crossett Jr.; and by his first dog, Chloe.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021, from 12:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m., at the Pheasant Ridge Country Club, 140 Country Club Road, Gilford, NH, 03249.
Burial will follow at Union Cemetery, Laconia, in the family plot.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation, for medical field or pharmaceutical degrees, PO Box 7312, Gilford, NH, 03247-7312.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
