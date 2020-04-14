HILL — Kurt P. Dearborn, Jr. 70, of Bunker Hill Road, died Saturday April 4, after a period of declining health. He was born at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Hospital in Kittery, Maine, the son of Kurt and Leonora “Leona” (Buczynski) Dearborn. He was a graduate of Bristol High School and worked for a number of years in construction and at age 40 he earned an Associates Degree in Machine Tool Technology, this led to a career as a sales representative with Iscar Metals covering all of NH and VT.
Kurt’s Love of his Life was his wife, Susan; his children, Leigh Ann and Kristian; and his four grandsons: John, Brian, Jacob, and Jared. Kurt loved his family and especially his grandsons who he loved to spend time with. He will be remembered for his strong will and determination, he endured many trials with his health and yet he was never one to complain.
Aside from spending time with his family, his favorite hobby was riding his Harley Davidson. He was known as Hawkeye because of his love of Birds. He watched them feed just outside his living room window daily. He was also known to bring many back to life after they had hit a window. Kurt was also a member of the HD Riders and had his own motorcycle shop for over 30 years. Kurt was an avid golfer and also enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, and spending time at the ocean. He had a deep love for playing his guitar, especially Beatles music.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Susan (Pollard) Dearborn of Hill; a daughter, Leigh Ann (John) Pickowicz of Hill; a son Kristian Dearborn of Bristol; four grandsons: John Pickowicz Jr., Brian Pickowicz, Jacob Dearborn, Jared Dearborn; a sister Marie Caprario of Sanbornton; brother Kevin Dearborn of Sebago, ME; nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister Katherine and brother Kenneth Dearborn.
Services-A date and time for a memorial service will be announced in the future as the health climate improves. Kurt supported the following charities and the family asks that you consider a donation in his memory, in lieu of flowers, to the Shriners’ Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL, 33607, https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/ , The Salvation Army,615 Slaters Lane, Alexandria, VA 22313, https://give.salvationarmyusa.org/give, or St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, https://www.stjude.org/donate. Arrangements are under the direction of Emmons Funeral Home of Bristol.
