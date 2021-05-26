SANBORNTON — Kimberly Gonyer Dennis, 61, of Sanbornton, passed away at her home surrounded by her family, on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
She was born April 29, 1960 in Laconia, NH, the daughter of Betty (Rollins) Gonyer and the late George Gonyer of Gilford, NH.
Kim was dedicated, loving, kind, and a caring soul. She loved people and she loved the ocean. She spent her free time with her grandchildren and going to yard sales.
Kim was recently retired from the New Hampshire State Hospital after 27 years. She loved her job and all of her employees.
She leaves behind her husband, John Doubleday of Sanbornton; her son, Tyson Dennis and his wife Nicole Dennis; and grandchildren, Jillian Dennis, Keegan Dennis, Ian Dennis, Michael Hoey, Matt Hoey, and great-grandson Mason Hoey, all of Sanbornton. She also leaves three sisters, Kathy Gonyer of Lochmere, NH, Cindy Marcotte of Laconia, NH, and Karen Labreque, of Laconia, NH; and a brother, Joe Gonyer of Lochmere, NH. Kim is predeceased by her father and her daughter, Tasha Dennis.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings are recommended.
Calling Hours will be held on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., in the Carriage House, at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.