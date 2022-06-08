Kevin P. Dieffenbach, 69

DAYTON, Tenn. — Kevin Paul Dieffenbach, 69, formerly of Laconia, passed away on May 20, 2022, at home after a long illness in Dayton, TN, with his wife Deborah Robinson Dieffenbach by his side.
Born in Towanda, PA, November 28, 1952, to Ivan and Mildred Dieffenbach and was the youngest brother of Leslie and Charles. Kevin graduated from Laconia High School in 1971 and in 1975 he and Debby were married and together for over 50 years. Kevin worked in the medical field for many years as a Histologist. Always the competitor, he and Deb could be found on the tennis court, playing pool, ping pong or darts.
A wonderful caregiver with a tender heart, he will be forever missed and loved by family and friends.
