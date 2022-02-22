It is with very heavy hearts we share with you that Kelsey Leigh Tucker Titara, 32, passed away peacefully in her sleep Friday, February 11, 2022.
Born in St. Petersburg, Florida, May 24, 1989, she moved to Meredith in 1997. Kelsey was a graduate of Inter-Lakes High School class of 2007.
She was currently employed at the NH State Liquor Store in Center Harbor and Elvio’s Pizza in Moultonborough. Kelsey had many passions and music was one of them. Recently she had become the owner of Free Flow Entertainment which came from Country Rap News.
Kelsey was a loving mother, daughter, sister, niece, auntie, and friend. She was a people person and had more friends than we will ever know. She had a personality that matched her enormous smile, and she had the gift of gab.
She was most proud of her beautiful daughter, Briella Ann Howarth, who she loved and cared for with her whole heart and soul. Kelsey was very fortunate and grateful to share raising Briella with Todd Howarth, a true friend.
She will be missed deeply by all who knew her.
Kelsey is preceded in death by her Nana Mary Ann Schaller and Mimi Judi L. Tucker, Grampa James A. MacFee and her brother Joshua.
She is survived by her parents David “Tuck” and Kim Tucker of Meredith; Papa Donald Boynton; siblings Christina Rose and Jeff of Kenneth City, Florida, Tyler Tucker of Meredith, Tiffany Tucker of Meredith; Uncle Harry Schaller and his wife Kim of South Natick, Mass., Unkie Scott MacFee of Sagamore Beach, Mass., Uncle Bud Sherman of Sagamore Beach, Mass., Uncle Chris Byler and his wife Patty of Georgia, “Auntie Corn” aka Heidi Tucker of Meredith, “Cuz” Nicholas MacFee of St. Pete, Florida; nieces and nephews Jayme Tucker of Meredith, Hailey Rose of Kenneth City, Florida, Aryal Howarth of Center Harbor, Joshua Tucker of Meredith, Dustin Tucker Hartnett of Meredith, Bryan Rose and Nicholas Rose of Kenneth City, Florida; and an endless extended family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will begin at 11 a.m. on May 24, 2022, at Oakland Cemetery in Meredith.
In lieu of flowers a GOFUNDME has been opened for Briella's Life Fund, for her future and education.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium are assisting the family. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
