Kathleen V. West, 91

TILTON — Kathleen Vivian (Kelly) West, 91, passed away peacefully at Belknap County Nursing Home on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 after a period of declining health.
Kathleen, "Kay" or "Kate" to her friends, was a woman whose warmth, friendliness, kindness and genuine sincerity touched all those she encountered.
Kay was born on April 21, 1930 in Pueblo, Colorado, to Captain Edward M. Kelly and Helen D. (Foster) Kelly. Her father served in the Army in WWI and WWII and the family were stationed in post war Germany for several years before he returned to become a newspaper editor. Her mother was a mail carrier during WWI and an important community liaison for charitable efforts in Germany after the war. Their selfless, giving spirits left a lifelong impression on Kay. She had an older brother, John "Jo," whom she adored and tragically lost in early childhood, and a younger sister, Patricia, with whom she was very close.
Life changed forever for Kay when she met a young Army veteran just back from serving in Korea in 1955 at a party at the telephone company in California where she was working as a troubleshooter. His name was Donald West. They were smitten immediately, married later that year and enjoyed 66 glorious years together. They were blessed with three sons, Michael, John and James. She was a proud, loving and devoted wife and mother and, along with Don, instilled in them principles of honesty, integrity, strong work ethic and faith. Her Catholic faith was a lifelong source of strength and solace throughout her life.
Kay and Don were adventurous, enjoyed business and traveling. Business ventures often kept Don away for extended periods and Kay not only provided support in his office but was an exceptional hostess for many business meetings and events, and managed all aspects of the many relocations, which occurred with enough frequency that the boys became the self-proclaimed West family moving company.
Kay was inquisitive, smart, funny and had a wonderful sense of humor. She adored her children, dearly loved her daughters-in-law, Maureen O'Toole West, Michelle West and Bea Lafave West; reveled in spending time with her grandchildren, David, Stephen, Josh and Kelly; and great-grandsons, Oliver, Jasper, Ezra and Mordecai. Some of her closest friendships were born out of her longstanding joy in all things Christmas and working for many years alongside her compatriots in a Christmas themed store. She volunteered for FEMA after the devastating hurricanes in Florida and supported many causes near to her heart. She was especially fond of dogs and loved her two girls Broadway Kate and Tonda Lea. She loved history, sightseeing, museums, films, music, and was an astute collector. She enjoyed genealogy and was very proud of her Irish heritage.
She leaves a legacy of good works, good people and many admirers.
Her family wishes to express deep appreciation for the loving and affectionate care provided by the wonderful staff at Belknap County Nursing Home.
Services will be private, and she will be interred at the Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Bennett Funeral Home of Concord.
