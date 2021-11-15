FRANKLIN — Kathleen M. McCall-Sargent, 69, a lifetime resident of Franklin, passed away at home with her family by her side on Thursday, November 11, 2021 after a short battle with cancer. She was born in Franklin on June 1, 1952 the daughter of the late Thomas and Rita (Therrien) McCall.
Kathleen worked as a Supervisor at Beede Electric, retiring in 2006 after 36 years. She was a former communicant of St. Paul's Church in Franklin. Kathleen was known as a very generous person giving to animals, veterans and the Shriners Hospital.
She was predeceased by her parents; her daughter, Stacey Collins; two brothers, Thomas McCall Jr. and Joseph McCall; and by a sister, Patricia McCall.
Her family includes her husband, whom she has been with for 21 years, Gregory W. Sargent of Franklin; her son, Robert St. Jacques Jr. and his wife Kimberly of Fairview, NY; her five grandchildren, Anastasia Collins, Dylan Collins, Jacob Collins, Tori St. Jacques and Meghan St. Jacques; and her great-grandson, Rowan St. Jacques. She is also survived by her mother-in-law, Louise (Judkins) Sargent of Franklin; her sisters, Sharon Hosmer of Franklin, Mary McCall and her significant other Lenny of Boscawen and Peggy Drouin and her husband John; and her brother Danny McCall and his wife Jennifer of Franklin; and also her fur babies, Rocky, Ozzy, Paté and Jo-e.
A celebration of Kathleen's life will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home, 584 West Main St. in Tilton.
Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery in the spring.
Memorial donations in memory of Kathleen, may be offered to the Franklin Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 265, Franklin, NH 03235.
For more information go to www.smartfunerlhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.