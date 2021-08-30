HAVERHILL, Mass. — Kathleen Cecelia (Joyce) Shepherd, 75, passed away on August 28, 2021 in Haverhill, MA, following a long period of declining health.
Kathy was the youngest of seven children born to Edmund and Emma Joyce of Manchester, NH. She attended Catholic schools, including the St. Joseph School for Girls, and went on to graduate from Manchester Central High School. Kathy was employed as an Accounts Payable Supervisor at PSNH, then operated Plaza Snacks at 1000 Elm Street prior to retiring at age 52.
Kathy was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She attended all her grandchildren’s sporting events, plays, concerts and school functions. She loved cooking shows, and preparing meals for her whole family, going above and beyond on birthdays and holidays. She was fond of all pets, often keeping a bag of treats at the ready for any passing pooch. She often enjoyed winters at Ft. Myers Beach, FL, and summers at their cottage at Lake Winnisquam in Belmont, NH.
Kathy is survived by her adoring husband, Robert Shepard of Goffstown, NH; her two children, Heidi Sprague and Robert Young Jr. of Manchester; and grandchildren, Allyson and Tatum Young, Jack Sprague, and Kaitlyn Stephen. Kathy is also survived by a brother, Edmund “Toofie” Joyce of Goffstown, NH.
She was predeceased by her siblings, Richard, Robert, Kenneth, Joanne Shea, and Sally Welch.
The family wishes to thank the High Pointe Hospice House of Haverhill, MA, for the excellent care and understanding during this difficult time.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Kathleen’s life at the Puritan Backroom, Pappas Room, 245 Hooksett Road, Manchester, NH, on Friday, September 17, 2021, at 12 noon for a brief eulogy followed by lunch.
To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.carrierfuneralhome.com. The Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Road, Windham, NH, is honored to serve the Shepherd family.
