GILFORD — Katherine "Kaye" Frances (Hauser) Mulgrew, 83, passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 25, with her loving family nearby.
Kaye, the daughter of Daniel and Catherine (Maguire) Hauser, was born on July 2, 1939, in Boston, was raised in Newton, Massachusetts, and later in Amherst, where she had wonderful memories of riding horses and of her favorite teacher and soon-to-be brother-in-law, Harry.
Shortly after graduating from high school, Kaye worked as a secretary at Raytheon, where she met her devoted husband of 60 years, David. They went on to raise their family in Chelmsford, Massachusetts.
Kaye was a fierce competitor in many sports, especially tennis and golf. She participated on many travel teams in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Florida over the years and the loyal friendships she gained meant the world to her. Kaye loved to be outdoors at the beach, skiing, and boating, which eventually brought she and Dave to permanently retire to the Lakes Region and Naples, Florida for the past 17 years.
What Kaye loved most was her family. She is predeceased by her husband, David, and is survived by her devoted daughter Margaret Jenkins, son Michael Mulgrew and his wife Colleen, daughter Kathleen Butler and her husband Frederick, as well as her six grandchildren, Caitlyn and her fiance Josh, Mic and his girlfriend Amanda, Patrick, William, Liam, and Finnegan. She loved her extended family of brothers, sisters, cousins, nieces, and nephews very much, and cherished the annual “cousins club” get-togethers. Kaye was a devout Catholic and she is now with God and David hitting slice drop shots with those who have gone to heaven before her.
Kaye’s family wants to thank the staff of Comfort Keepers and Lakes Region VNA for the dignified and compassionate in-home care Kaye received in recent months.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, Dec. 5, 4-6 p.m. in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH 03246.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 10 a.m., at St. Andre Bessette Parish Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Ave., Laconia, NH 03246.
A private burial will be held in the family plot at Pine Ridge Cemetery in Chelmsford, Massachusetts.
For those who wish, please consider a donation in memory of Kaye to Catholic Charities of NH at cc-nh.org/donate.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
