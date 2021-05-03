TILTON — Karl Eugene “Chip” Barnard made his journey to heaven on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.
Chip was born on April 10, 1956 in Laconia, NH. He spent his boyhood climbing the hills and exploring the woods in Pennsylvania. He later moved to Syracuse, NY, where he met his true love, Cynthia (Rood) Barnard. Chip and Cindy met when they were 16 and 14 respectively. As his future father-in-law once described him — the “half naked hippie” grew to marry and build a beautiful life alongside Cindy in Tilton. Together they lived alongside his amazing parents and sister Karen on the family farm for the past 43 years.
Chip was a lifelong woodsman and lover of nature. He said he communed with God most easily in the woods. His faith was strong in good times and hard times, and he loved to read and study the Bible every day. He was not afraid of death because he knew that to be absent from the body here on earth is to be present with the Lord in Heaven.
Chip befriended people everywhere he went. He was a father figure, mentor and confidant to many. Most recently, Micaiah Borchers became a beloved part of the family. Right up until the day he passed, he was focused on donating to causes that will provide education to children. He was on the boards of Rwanda Children Educational Foundation, Laconia Christian Fellowship Fund, and Global Benefit.
Chip will be lovingly remembered by his wife and one true love Cindy Barnard and their pup Skylos; his mother- and father-in-law, Ted and Anne Rood of Pulaski, NY; the beloved second family he found in his sister- and brother-in-law, Jodi and Rodney McNitt; his sister Deb; brothers-in-law, Dave, Dennis and Tim and their families; nieces, nephews, and their children who believe him to be much more than an uncle; cousins who gave him so many memories through the years; the neighborhood full of friends who became family; and his incredibly beloved Laconia Christian Fellowship church family where he served as an elder and treasurer.
Chip believed passionately in the power of coming together to help others. He also very much valued providing education opportunities to all. He encouraged us to contribute to two charities in his honor. The first is https://rwandacef.org/ You can donate via the website provided or you can mail a check to 1386 Meredith Center Road, Laconia, NH 03246. The other is Laconia Christian Fellowship Fund. This provides scholarships for young learners. Checks can be mailed again to the address above.
