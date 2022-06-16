MEREDITH — Karin Itrato, 80, of Meredith, died on Sunday, June 12, at her home, after a courageous battle with ALS.
Karin was born in Waterbury, Connecticut and was the daughter of Edmond and Josephine (Ippolito) Cederholm. She moved to New Smyrna Beach, Florida with her family in 1957. She graduated from New Smyrna Beach High School in 1960 and matriculated to Mass General School of Nursing and Graduated in 1963.
Following graduation, she returned to New Smyrna Beach where she worked as a night nurse supervisor. She then moved back to Massachusetts and became an IV nurse at Mass General Hospital. Taking care of people was not just her training, it was her nature. Those who were fortunate enough to spend any time with her, experienced it.
She met her husband Joe in December 1965. They married in 1968 and raised two sons. She was the most gentle, generous, and supportive soul, who quietly made a home where her family was loved, supported, joyful, and well-positioned to strive for whatever they wanted in life. Her family and friends were never far from her mind.
When the kids were young, Karin was active in the town of Burlington’s Junior Women’s club and assisted Joe with the social events of the Burlington Soccer club. Karin managed two different home health agencies, supervising 600 employees, and negotiating contracts with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.
She and Joe bought a “camp” on a lake in Maine in 1984, where they hosted all of their family and friends, and offered them a heaping helping of the same love and generosity that Karin’s sons enjoyed. Even the little things: when a visitor made a second visit, he or she found that the house was somehow stocked with whatever food or drink that was casually mentioned by that visitor the last time they were with Karin.
In 1998, Karin and Joe moved to Meredith where they spent 25 years together overlooking Meredith Bay, on Lake Winnipesaukee, where they enjoyed a parade of friends and loved ones who they kept well-fed, well-imbibed, joyful, and content. Karin’s home became what was and still is, “The Halfway House,” because, no matter where you were going, her house was “halfway.”
She adored her nieces and nephews and cherished spending time with her brother and sister’s families.
She loved to create a menu and spend the entire weekend cooking in “Karin’s Kitchen” for whichever “chosen family,” including Chris and Ken’s lifelong friends.
Karin loved life and especially her grandchildren, Lucas, Josie and Eloise. She was always excited to spend time with them. They were fortunate to experience the rarity that her sons enjoyed — a magical sliver of time when the universe actually does center on you.
We are so thankful for our time with her, and we wish her peace.
Karin is survived by her husband, Joseph Itrato; her sons, Christopher John Itrato, Kenneth Alan Itrato and his wife Kim Turner; grandchildren, Lucas, Josephine, and Eloise Itrato; her brother, Roger (Deceased) and his wife Sylvia Cederholm; her sisters, Joan Siebert and her husband Harry (Deceased); her brother-in-law, Norman Swentor (Deceased); and nieces and nephews, Kim and Marshall Millican, Kristen and Scott Paulling, Gregg Swentor, David and Kristi Swentor, Lt. General Michael and Rebecca Cederholm.
A graveside service will be held in the Meredith Village Cemetery, Route #3, Meredith, on Friday, June 24 at 11 a.m. The Rev. Robin Soller will officiate.
For those who wish to celebrate Karin’s life please make a donation to The ALS Association to help find a cure for this devastating disease. ALS Association (Northern New England Chapter) www.donate.als.org. Under “Gift Information,” check, yes, this is an honor or memorial gift, Follow prompts. Joe Itrato - regitr@aol.com
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are honored to assist the family with their arrangements. For more information: www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
