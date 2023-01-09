Karen L. Simonds, 68

LACONIA — Karen Lynn Simonds died unexpectedly on January 2, 2023. She was only 68 years old. Although she had many physical challenges, significant ones of late, her family is deeply saddened and shocked by her sudden death.
Karen is survived by and will be greatly missed by her sisters, Deborah Simonds, Pamela Laroche and honorary sister, Jessica Whitticom. Karen was the oldest daughter and was often the lead. As the first one to get a driver’s license, a road trip for the sisters quickly ensued from New Hampshire to the Jersey Shore to visit our beloved grandma Alice and was always filled with laughter. Karen was predeceased by her parents, Fil and Doris Simonds; her nephew, Benjamin Hubbard; and most recently her sister, Linda Hubbard. We are hopeful she reunites with them.
Karen was all about helping others, advocating for those that could not advocate for themselves. Her early career years were working to improve the lives of children and adults with disabilities. She touched their lives, and their families’ lives, significantly. On family ski trips to Gunstock, Karen would often be seen by the side of skiers who had fallen checking on them, offering her support and calming nature.
Karen loved her family dearly. Karen took an active role in the lives of her nieces and nephews. She was the most awesome Aunt. She exuded towards them great warmth, pride, and unconditional love. She proudly wore her hat entitled Auntie Karen and would often tell others how amazing they all were. Funny, strange, silly….
Karen would love to be most remembered as Auntie Karen to Zachary Hubbard, Benjamin Hubbard, Hannah LaRoche, Galya Schneider(Kolodner), Nadav Kolodner and Zohar Kolodner and honorary niece, Kat Whitticom.
Karen was a devoted friend to many; in the early '70s many of those will remember her as the disco queen. Karen was very fond of the Hustle and would go clubbing often with her close friends. Karen will be remembered as a kindhearted person and a well-loved member of her community. She will truly be missed and will never, ever, be forgotten.
There will be no calling hours
A Celebration of Karen’s Life will be held in the spring of 2023.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St. Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
