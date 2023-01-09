Karen L. Simonds, 68

Karen L. Simonds, 68

LACONIA — Karen Lynn Simonds died unexpectedly on January 2, 2023. She was only 68 years old. Although she had many physical challenges, significant ones of late, her family is deeply saddened and shocked by her sudden death.

Karen is survived by and will be greatly missed by her sisters, Deborah Simonds, Pamela Laroche and honorary sister, Jessica Whitticom. Karen was the oldest daughter and was often the lead. As the first one to get a driver’s license, a road trip for the sisters quickly ensued from New Hampshire to the Jersey Shore to visit our beloved grandma Alice and was always filled with laughter. Karen was predeceased by her parents, Fil and Doris Simonds; her nephew, Benjamin Hubbard; and most recently her sister, Linda Hubbard. We are hopeful she reunites with them.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.