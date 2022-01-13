LACONIA — June W. (O’Brien) Boisvert died on January 7, 2022 in Laconia, NH, where she lived. She was born in Lowell, MA, on June 23, 1930, and was the daughter of Jeannette (Prokos) O’Brien and John Thomas O’Brien. She was the beloved wife of Leo E. Boisvert who predeceased her on April 2, 1989. She was also the granddaughter of the late Jim Prokos, a famous Greek wrestler who resided in Lowell, MA. He was well known in the Greek community and married to Laura (Boutin) Prokos.
June also resided with her aunt, Mary J. (Prokos) Anagno, in Mt. Sunapee, and later in New London, NH, while taking care of her. June was a member of the Lake Shore Park Association, Gilford, NH, since 1977 and resided there until moving to Taylor Homes in Laconia.
June was also a volunteer at Lake Shore Park for many of their weekend activities for decades. She was a communicant at Andre Bessette Church in Laconia, NH.
She attended Lowell Catholic schools and graduated from St. Joseph’s High School. She worked in retail for many years including at the Bon Marche department store and Notini’s in Lowell, MA.
June was a beloved member of the family and through her love and devotion brought the family together. She was a phenomenal cook who loved to dance, entertain, and have parties and dinners for family and friends during the holidays, birthdays, and just to get everyone together.
June was a loving aunt to William Doyle and his wife Kay of Lowell, MA, and their children, Maureen (Doyle) Neumann of Burlington, VT, Yvonne (Doyle) Lazarto of San Diego, CA, and grandchildren; Richard Doyle of Palm Harbor, FL, and his children, Glenn and Lauren Doyle of Lowell, MA, and Ryan Doyle of Ayer, MA; and Margaret June (Pilat) Roth of Hampton Beach, NH.
She was very close to her first cousins who she grew up with and included the late Laura (Prokos) Denis and her daughter Denise (Grenier) Sarfde of Flagler Beach, FL; the late Jeanette (Prokos) Shea and her daughter Helen Marie (Shea) Santerre of Nashua, NH; and the late James Prokos of Dracut, MA, and his children Donna Prokos of Wells, ME, Karen (Prokos) White of Manchester, NH, and James Jr. of Daytona Beach, FL, and to their children and grandchildren.
The family would like to recognize and thank the nurses and staff at both Taylor Home Nursing Care in Laconia and Granite VNA Hospice for their devoted and loving care of June during her time there.
Funeral services will be private in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford, MA. Monetary donations can be made in her memory to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, PO Box 6123, Lakeport, NH 03247 to benefit the Laconia St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry and Thrift Store (https://www.stvdplaconia.org/).
For online condolences, please visit tyngsboroughfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.