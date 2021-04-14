NEWPORT — Judith Ann Carroll passed away in Keene, NH, on April 7, 2021, at the age of 82.
She was born on November 20, 1938 in Littleton, NH, to Robert and Dora Harriman. After graduating from Laconia High School in 1957, she entered the U.S. Air Force and was assigned to work in the Pentagon. While in Washington, DC, she met and married Shaun P. Carroll. Together they had five children.
In 1973, they purchased Eaton Jones Sand & Gravel in Newport, NH, and returned to the state they loved and raised their five teenagers.
Judith was devoted to her children, family and friends. She had a talent and flair for interior design and clothing. She was a beautiful seamstress and loved quilting with her best friend, Sue.
She loved her Catholic faith and had a special devotion to our Lord through our Blessed Mother. Throughout her lifetime she enjoyed volunteering in the church and the St. Vincent de Paul Society.
Judith is predeceased by her parents, Robert and Dora Harriman.
Surviving family members include her five children and their families: Deborah Spear (and her husband Scott) and their children, Daniel Spear (and his wife Jasmine), Peter Spear (and his fiancé Brittany) and David Spear; Laura Carroll and her children Joshua Stocker (and his wife Andrea), Jessica Kelley (and her husband Richard), Jeffrey Stocker (and his wife Melissa) and Michael Gallo (and his wife Alissa); Shaun Carroll, Jr. (and his wife Kathleen) and their children Ashleigh Carroll and Shaun Carroll, III; Rebecca M. Carroll and her children Hillary Carroll and Keirin Carroll (and his wife Bethanei); Robert M. Carroll (and his wife Melissa) and their children Robert Carroll, Jr. (and his wife Marci), Danielle Carroll (and her fiancé Cezary), John Carroll and Matthew Carroll; as well as 20 great-grandchildren. Judith is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Gregory and Helen Harriman, and their family; and her former husband, Shaun P. Carroll.
A funeral Mass is scheduled on Friday, April 23, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Patrick's Church, 32 Beech Street, Newport, NH. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no gathering after the Mass. A private burial will be scheduled at a later date at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Renovation Fund at Assumption Hall at St. Patrick's Church, 40 School Street, Newport, NH 03773 or the Newport Food Pantry, 95 South Main Street, Newport, NH 03773.
