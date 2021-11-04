JEFFERSON — Judith A. Beliveau left this world on October 25, 2021 to join God and her husband Joseph in heaven.
She was born September 20, 1939 in East Orange, NJ, the oldest of three children born to Clara and Roland Baril. Judy grew up in Irvington, NJ, and graduated from Irvington High School, Class of 1957. She attended New Jersey State Teachers College, graduating in 1961 as an art teacher. It is there she met the love of her life and eventual husband of 58 years, Joe. Judy and Joe raised their family of three boys, Scott, Brett and Christian, in Spring Lake Heights, NJ, while Judy taught art at Farmingdale Elementary School. There, she inspired countless children by sharing her interest in the arts as well as in photography and local history.
In time, Joe and Judy designed and built their dream home, a log cabin in Jefferson, NH, with breathtaking views of Mt. Washington and the Presidential and Pliny Mountain ranges. Judy and Joe enjoyed traveling. While raising the boys, they towed a trailer and camped throughout the country. Once the children had grown, they expanded their adventures touring Europe and Alaska.
Judy was a lifelong artist. She enjoyed doing colored pencil drawings of flowers and nature scenes. Each Christmas, Judy took great pride in hand-drawing the family’s Christmas cards. Every one was a work of art. Judy volunteered her time by creating artwork used as stationary for the Weeks State Park in NH, and annually earned ribbons in the Lancaster Fair for her marvelous pen and ink drawings of farms, mills, and other interesting old buildings.
Judy was a member of St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church in New Jersey, where for many years she taught Sunday school. While at the cabin in New Hampshire, she was active in St. John’s United Methodist Church in Jefferson.
Judy is survived by her three loving sons and their families, Scott and Kathryn Beliveau, Brett and Susanne Beliveau, and Chris Beliveau and Heather Ferguson. She is also survived by her four grandchildren and their families with whom she shared her creative talents: Michael Beliveau and Nina Piccola, James Beliveau, Jessica and great-grandson Zander, Katharina Wang and Alan, and Benjamin Beliveau. Judy is also survived by her brother Buddy Baril and his wife Polly.
Services will be held at St. John’s United Methodist Church in Jefferson, NH, on November 21 at 10:15 a.m., following the regular worship service.
New Jersey friends and family will celebrate her life at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church in Spring Lake, NJ, at 11:30 a.m., following the regular Sunday service on November 28, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. John's UMC, 795 Meadows Road, Jefferson, NH 03583; St. Andrew's UMC, 907 4th Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ 07762; or Weeks State Park, Lancaster, NH.
Brewitt Funeral Home, Exeter, NH, is assisting with the arrangements. For more information, please visit brewittfuneralhome.com
