BELMONT— Joseph "Joey" Michael Hayes, 63, passed away at his home on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer.
Joey was born on May 24, 1958, raised in Plattsburgh, NY, he was the son of the late Arthur Hayes Sr. and Margaret (Rivers) Hayes. He lived most of his life in Franklin before moving to Belmont in 2010.
He was the husband of Lori-Ann (Roy) Hayes, whom he shared 41 years of marriage. Joey worked as a chef as well as in logging, trucking, and as a heavy equipment operator. Although my Joey had many jobs, the work he was most proud of was being a father. In short, my Joey loved his kids.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Jonathan Hayes and his wife Kerri of Gilmanton Iron Works, Justin Hayes of Tilton, Joseph Hayes and his fiancé Karla of Plattsburgh, NY, and Jason Hayes of Ellenburg Depot, NY; eight grandchildren, Jaxon, Aubree, Rilynn, Kelce, Wyatt, Hunter, Kellan, and Isabella; his sisters, Patricia LaDuke and her husband Marvin, and Mary LaDuke and her husband Clarence; along with nine nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Joey is predeceased by his brother Arthur Hayes Jr.,
Per Joey's request, there will be a private Celebration of Life this spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joey's name to FARE (Foster and Adoptive Resource Exchange) of New Hampshire, at https://farenh.org.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246 is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.