LINCOLN — Joseph Lancelotta, Wakinyan Thathanka (Thunder Bull), 54 of Lincoln, NH. began his journey to the Star Nation on Monday, January 26, 2021 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital.
Joe's life journey began in Malden, MA on December 17, 1966 to Victor and Virginia Lancelotta (Alberts). After graduating from Malden High School in 1984, Joe went on to attain a certificate in automobile mechanics and assisted in his father's bread delivery service. He began working for his good friends, Russell & Elaine Tripp’s Bay State Towing Company in Boston Harbor as well as a short time working on the Big Dig Project, as a laborer. He often would go with friends to the White Mountains of New Hampshire where his love for skiing and the outdoors brought him there to live, where he enjoyed skiing with Woodchucks and working as a ski lift operator at Loon Mountain, where he got the nicknames "Indian Joe" and “Shoe” from receiving the OON Cup. He got the opportunity to train as a volunteer firefighter for the Campton/Thornton Fire Rescue. Soon after, he joined FEMA helping people which he loved so much. Along the way he enjoyed traveling and loved to bring his motorcycle along and see much of the country. He loved participating in motorcycle runs. He had many lifelong friends from childhood and made hundreds more along his travels. He had a heart of gold as big as the sun and always loved making new friendships. He was a loving, kind, and gentle soul and his humor would light up a room. If you heard laughter, chances are he was there. He made sure to make time taking his nephews camping, skiing, hiking and would tease his nephews and nieces often. He also began connecting more to his Spirit Lake Nation family which began on visits as a child and would frequently visit the homeland reservation of his mother in Fort Totten, North Dakota, connecting to the traditional ways of the Dakota healing ceremonies including Sundance, Sweat Lodge and Powwows.
He is preceded by his parents, Victor and Virginia (Alberts); brothers, Michael and Dominic and sister Lorraine. Grandparents Victor and Catherine Lancelotta and Alvina and George Alberts.
He is survived by his brother, Victor and sister, Lucille & Fred Herrick; nephews, Ari, Kenneth, Anthony; and niece, Monica (Jamey); his great nieces and nephews, Austin, Maya, Makenzie, and Niko; his Aunts, Winona Fox, Sally Cavanaugh, Maureen Delcore (Phil), and Joan Bianco. His relatives, Lenore Whitelightning, LeAnn Fox, JR Fox, LaDonna Fox, Alvina White, Leola White , Leann Belgarde, Allen Alberts, Colleen Alberts , Alfreda Dunn, Eunice Davidson, Calvin Campbell, Roger Alberts, Jan Osgood, Kathy White, Kristi White, Krista White, Krystal White, Jodi White, Charlie White, Kami White, George Alberts, Dale Alberts (Jessica), Maurice Alberts, , Jocelyn Alberts, Phillip Alberts, Freddie Longie Jr., Cody Fox, Devin Littlewind and his (BooBoo) Wamiyanka Littlewind, Janet Willard-Smith, Mark Delcore, Phil Delcore, Danny Delcore, Jeanie Fournier and all of his numerous relatives from Spirit Lake Nation in North Dakota and Massachusetts. His close friend, Terri Healey and lifelong best friends, David Parsons, Shavaun Callahan, Brian O’Rourke, James Giglio and so many more along his life journey. His spirit will live forever in our hearts. If we missed anyone, it was not intentional as we go through this difficult time.
At this time, there will be no services, however, the inauguration of the First Annual Thunder Bull Run will be held August 14, 2021 commencing at Loon Mountain continuing through the Kancamagus Highway and White Mountains. August 15th will be a Celebration of Joe's Life at Loon Mountain Resort. All are invited and details will be posted soon.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Thunder Bull Foundation c/o Loon Mountain Ministries, 264 Main St, Lincoln, NH 03251. To leave an online condolence visit www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
