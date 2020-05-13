CENTER HARBOR — Joseph C. Ludwick, 89, of West Center Harbor, died peacefully May 5, 2020, at his home.
Born on March 1, 1931 in Thorndike, Maine, he was the son of Clarence L. and Finez A. (Morang) Ludwick.
Joseph was raised in Liberty, Maine and moved to Center Harbor at the age of fourteen. He attended Meredith High School and then worked at Dane Guernsey Farm.
Joe was the superintendent of construction at 4 Ways Restaurant Conference Center and 2 inns in Waterville Valley. He then became the project manager at Waterville Estates in Campton, working for the Locke family.
Joe owned and operated White Mountain Construction Company building in the NH area, as well as Holton, Maine and Ocean City, Maryland. He has been a well a known businessman, operating Ludwick Excavation for over 25 years.
Joe was an avid teamster, pulling his Draft horses at fairs, logging and giving wagon rides.
Joseph was an active member of the Calvary Bible Church in Meredith, where he served as a deacon and on several committees. He also was a co-leader for the Royal Rangers group of teenage boys.
Joe has been legally blind for the past 15 years or so, but for several years he was able to work on old “hit or miss” engines and antique tractors.
Joe was predeceased by his parents; two sisters, Violet Stearns, Priscilla Hurst; and three brothers, Walter, Ralph and Stanley Ludwick.
Joseph is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Eleanor M. (Libby) Ludwick; four sons, David J. and his wife Marie, John M. Sr. and his wife Sally, Timothy C. and his wife Karen, all of Center Harbor, Stephen A. and his wife Cindy of Loudon; his daughter, Bethany Lewis, of North Carolina; his grandchildren, Jason, Rachel, John Jr., Christina, Stacey, Heather, Jeremy, Ranea, Vanessa, Gabrielle, and Lucas; his great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Koen, Cade, Avery, Norah, Ava, Tessa, Nathanael, Sadie, Noelle and one on the way; many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held in the Center Harbor Memorial Park at a later date.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium in Meredith and Plymouth are assisting the family.
