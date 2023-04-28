TILTON — Johneric Wickstrom, 88, resident of Tilton since 2006, passed away at the Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen on Sunday, April 23, after a long illness. He was born in Bollnas, Sweden, on April 24, the son of the late Erik and Hilda (Larsson) Wickstrom. Johneric served as a pastor in Sweden for 13 years prior to moving to Westerly, Rhode Island.
While living in Westerly, he began his own construction company called Johneric Construction before moving to the New London area in 1996. He was an active member of the Andover Community Church.
Johneric enjoyed reading, woodworking, meeting people, and family time. He was a trained opera singer who sang in many churches up and down the east coast as well as in Sweden on his many trips to his homeland. He was an active speaker at Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship and served in leadership capacities at all the churches he belonged to.
His family includes his wife of 16-plus years, Linda D. (Gauthier) Wickstrom of Tilton; his two sons, Peder and his wife Holly Wickstrom of Elkins, and Lars Wickstrom of Claremont; his three grandchildren, Stefan and his wife Madison Wickstrom of Nashua, Anders and Anna Wickstrom of Elkins; and also by his only niece, Jessica Rohdin of Westerly, Rhode Island. He was predeceased by his parents and in 2003, his first wife, Barbro S. (Anderson) Wickstrom.
According to Johneric’s wishes, there will be no calling hours, a funeral service will be held on May 6, at 1 p.m., at the Andover Community Church. Burial will follow the service at the Elkins Cemetery in New London.
To remember Johneric in a special way, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his memory may be made to Andover Community Church, P.O. Box 211, East Andover, NH 03231 or to the charity of one’s choice. Johneric was known for his gentle truth and his love for laughter. Those who knew him well also knew what a prankster he could be.
The Smart Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information or to leave the family an online condolence, go to smartmemorialhome.com.
