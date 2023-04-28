Johneric Wickstrom, 88

TILTON — Johneric Wickstrom, 88, resident of Tilton since 2006, passed away at the Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen on Sunday, April 23, after a long illness. He was born in Bollnas, Sweden, on April 24, the son of the late Erik and Hilda (Larsson) Wickstrom. Johneric served as a pastor in Sweden for 13 years prior to moving to Westerly, Rhode Island.

While living in Westerly, he began his own construction company called Johneric Construction before moving to the New London area in 1996. He was an active member of the Andover Community Church.

