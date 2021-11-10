FRANKLIN — John Winfred Talbert Jr. passed away on November 4th, 2021, at the age of 76 at his home in Franklin, New Hampshire. He left peacefully with his wife, Donna Talbert and oldest son, Rob Talbert, by his side.
As a child, John moved with his family — including his siblings, Jim, Joe, and Judi — from Houston, TX, where he was born, to Chicago, New Jersey, Indiana, Illinois, Connecticut and Oklahoma, following his father’s career in the oil industry. He attended Vanderbilt University, Park College and University of Houston. Additionally, he served for two years in the US Air Force.
Throughout the 50s and 60s in these cities, John began a lifetime love of rock n’ roll and R&B music and built his encyclopedic knowledge of music that would continue to impress friends and family for years. He was an avid writer, and many of his protagonists, including Buster Chuggs, made cameos in the jokes he would tell to entertain anyone within earshot.
In his life, John was a meteorologist, a radio disk-jockey, and he worked in retail, where he met his wife, Donna. They’ve spent the past 15 years happily married. John Talbert is survived by his wife Donna Talbert; his brother Jim; sister Judi; and two sons, Rob and Allen; and four grandchildren.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
