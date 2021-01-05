TILTON — John R. Durand, 82, of Tilton, died January 1, 2021 at Golden View Health Care Center in Meredith.
Born in Franklin, NH on June 20, 1938, he was the son of Canadian Immigrants, John B. Durand and Blanche (Begin) Durand.
John was a life-long resident of Tilton, NH. He Graduated from Tilton–Northfield High School, where he excelled in Basketball and baseball.
John went to work at J.P. Stevens in Tilton as a Weaver and a Fixer. He worked at Carpenter & Patterson for five years and worked for Frank Dalton Construction for 10 years. He then worked for 27 years for Arwood / PCC Castings where he retired in 2003.
He could usually be found helping and teaching his children and grandchildren on many projects from building homes to anything requiring a helping hand. He spend his 17 years of retirement perfecting his favorite hobbies, hunting, fishing, spending quality time with his family and friends and most of all following NASCAR and making many outings to the local dirt track racers in NH and VT.
John was predeceased by his wife Jackie (Chamberlain) Durand.
He is survived by his five children, Steven Durand of Meredith, NH, Cheryl King of Loudon, NH, Brenda Anderson of Franklin, NH, Tammy Hawtshorn of Spartanburg, South Carolina, Brian Durand of Franklin, NH; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Final arrangements will be made with a notice in the spring. Until then John will be in the race shop at Double D Ranch.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made and appreciated to the American Legion, 4 Park St. Tilton, NH 02376
The Mayhew Funeral Home and Crematorium in Meredith and Plymouth, are assisting the family. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
